Kindergarten Teacher Wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology, and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Heather Rogers, a kindergarten/STEM teacher at Concord Elementary School. Ms. Rogers says COVID restrictions make it difficult for students to share the limited technology in her classroom. That’s why she would like to use HER grant to purchase additional technology like an iPad, coding kits and Beebot coding tools. All designed to help her students discover that they are ALL scientists and engineers. Congratulations Ms. Rogers, from CBS 42 and your Hueytown McDonald’s owner/operator, Jamie Black. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.