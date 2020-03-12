Huffman High cyber security teacher wins $1,000 ‘One Class at a Time’ grant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Huffman High School teacher Tiffany Williams says there’s currently a shortage of cyber security professionals.

“I’m looking to fill that shortage from Huffman High School, right here from Birmingham City Schools,” says the cyber security teacher.

To help teach the class, Williams would like to purchase a type of computer called “Raspberry Pi” so they could build their own system.

“And they would be able to work with cyber security on a more intimate level, from the ground up,” said Williams.

So, we surprised her with a $1,000 “One Class at a Time” grant to help purchase those Raspberry Pis. Now, the students at Huffman High can advance their skills at keeping information safe.

“I’d just like to say thank you to eCO Credit, McDonald’s and I’d like to thank CBS 42 for this grant. It means everything for me and also for my students,” said Williams.

