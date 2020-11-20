Health Science Teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve.

This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Jenny Yearby, a Health Science teacher at Oak Grove High School. Ms. Yearby says that a new Pharmacy Technician program has been started at the school. The program teaches pharmacy skills and prepares students for the national certification exam. That’s why she wants to use the grant to purchase supplies to set up a simulated pharmacy. Supplies could include simulated medications, bottles, labels, and IV preparations. Congratulations Ms. Yearby…from CBS 42 and Nick Valluzzo, one of your local Birmingham Area McDonald’s Owner/Operators. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.