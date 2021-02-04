Health Science Teacher Wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology, and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. April Lane, a 6th through 8th Grade Health Science Teacher at Nichols Lawson Middle School. Ms. Lane’s class teaches various aspects of the medical field with a focus on patient care. That’s why she would like to use HER grant to purchase a patient care manikin to help develop her students’ medical skills. She says that a manikin would be a benefit to her kinesthetic learners. Congratulations Ms. Lane, from CBS 42 and Nick Valluzzo, one of your local Birmingham Area McDonald’s Owner/Operators. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.