Health Science Teacher Wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology, and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Cissy Johnson, a 6th through 12th Grade Choir Teacher at Montevallo High School. Right now, Ms. Johnson’s choir needs new equipment, but she says, economic hardships in her community make fundraising almost impossible. That’s why she would like to use HER grant to purchase an amp for the choir’s electronic keyboard. She would also like to purchase several microphones for her students’ performances. Congratulations Ms. Johnson, from CBS 42 and your Montevallo McDonald’s owner/operator Jason Black. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.