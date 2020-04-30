Glencoe Middle School Science Teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, eCO Credit Union and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve.

This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Charlene McCoy, a 7th grade science teacher at Glencoe Middle School. Ms. McCoy wants to use HER grant to purchase Chromebooks for her classroom. Chromebooks would allow students to do testing and follow sites that are conducive to good thinking skills. It would also make technology more accessible to her science students.

Congratulations Ms. McCoy from CBS 42, your friendly, local eCO Credit Union branch and your Glencoe McDonald’s owner/operators ..Rusty, Content & Andrew Hamilton. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.