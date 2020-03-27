Fultondale Elementary School Teacher wins $1,000 ‘One Class at a Time’ grant

Through our Once Class at a Time program, CBS 42, eCO Credit Union and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve.

This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Bailey Washington. Ms. Washington is a 3rd grade Reading and language arts teacher at Fultondale Elementary School. She wants to use her grant to purchase resources to help her class research biographies and take part in a living history wax museum. One, where several notable American figures come to life.

Congratulations Ms. Washington from CBS 42, your friendly, local eCO Credit Union branch and your Fultondale McDonald’s operators, Barry and Lorraine Degonzague. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.