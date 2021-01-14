First Grade Teacher Wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. Even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Deborah Haynes, a first-grade teacher at Locust Fork Elementary school. Ms. Haynes says the pandemic has made it difficult for some of her students to stay up-to-date with their learning goals. That’s why she would like to use HER grant to purchase an interactive learning system called OSMO. She would also purchase additional starter kits. Ms. Haynes says Interactive learning is a great way to advance children’s educational experience. Congratulations Ms. Haynes, from CBS 42 and your Oneonta McDonald’s owner/operator, Ashley Kaple. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.