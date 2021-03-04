English Language Arts Teacher Wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 is proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. It’s money they can use for classroom supplies, technology, and equipment, to enhance learning and encourage growth. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Jennifer Langley, a 6th Grade English Language Arts Teacher at Winfield Middle School. Ms. Langley says technology is constantly in use, and there is always a challenge to have enough to go around. She says when devices go down, learning stops. That’s why she would like to use HER grant to purchase a charging station for student laptops as well as small whiteboards for student use. Congratulations Ms. Langley, from CBS 42. We’re proud to support education in our local communities – helping the students of today, become the leaders of tomorrow…and making a difference One Class at a Time.