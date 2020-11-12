Engineering Teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve.

This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Mr. Noureddine Essalah, 9th Grade, Engineering teacher at Hueytown High School. Mr. Essalah says, in his STEM classroom, students develop vital teamwork, leadership and communication skills that directly correlate to workforce development. That’s why he would like to use HIS grant to help students enter regional and national robotics competition. He would also like to improve the class’s collection of VEX robots and parts. Congratulations Mr. Essalah, from CBS 42, and local Birmingham Area McDonald’s Owner/Operators Rusty, Content and Andrew Hamilton. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.