Computer Science Teacher Wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 is proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. It’s money they can use for classroom supplies, technology, and equipment, to enhance learning and encourage growth. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve.

This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Mr. Joshua Dotson, an 8th Grade Computer Science teacher at North Jefferson Middle School. Mr. Dotson wants to create a makerspace for his students. That’s why he would like to use HIS grant to purchase a 3D printer and Arduino circuit boards. He says these tools help bring coding alive by providing tangible elements where students can visualize their creations and interact with them.

Congratulations Mr. Dotson, from CBS 42. We’re proud to support education in our local communities – helping the students of today, become the leaders of tomorrow…and making a difference One Class at a Time.