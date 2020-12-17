Computer Science Teacher Wins $1,000 ‘One Class at a Time’ Grant

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve.

This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Nakeisha Robinson, a 12th Grade, Health Science teacher at Pleasant Grove High School. Her classes teach real life skills like phlebotomy, EKGs, and Basic Life Support to prepare students for the workplace or higher education. Students can also work toward a number of certifications. Many of her supplies are perishable and must be replaced often. That’s why she would like to use HER grant to purchase more supplies to aid in hands-on learning. Congratulations Ms. Robinson…from CBS 42 and Ashley Kaple, one of your local Birmingham Area McDonald’s Owner/Operators. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.