Computer Science Teacher Wins $1,000 ‘One Class at a Time’ Grant

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Mr. Danny Davidson, 7th Grade Computer Science teacher at Rudd Middle School. Mr. Davidson wants to use HIS grant to purchase 5 to 10 robotic drones. He says that students can program the drones using computer code languages. Mr. Davidson says that It may seem like just fun, but it is a powerful teaching tool to prepare students for exciting careers. Congratulations Mr. Davidson, from CBS 42 and local Birmingham Area McDonald’s Owner/Operators Rusty, Content and Andrew Hamilton. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.