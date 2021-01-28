Choir Teacher Wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Kyndell Tucker, a math and computer science teacher at Holly Pond High School. Ms. Tucker says that she is a first-year teacher and she’s teaching at a rural school. She would like to use HER grant to purchase a class set of TI-84 calculators. She says that having the calculators will help her students with A.C.T scores as well as help her incorporate the technology her standards require. Congratulations Ms. Tucker, from CBS 42 and your Hanceville McDonald’s Owner/operators Barry and Lorraine Degonzague. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.