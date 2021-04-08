Chemistry Teacher Wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 is proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. It’s money they can use for classroom supplies, technology, and equipment, to enhance learning and encourage growth. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Mr. Jeff Clark, a 10th Grade Chemistry teacher at West Blocton High School. Mr. Clark says, Advances in modern technology are built on the foundations of scientific knowledge. To help his students GAIN that knowledge, he includes experiments as part of his lesson plans. That’s why he would like to use HIS grant to purchase materials needed to perform the experiments. Congratulations Mr. Clark, from CBS 42. We’re proud to support education in our local communities – helping the students of today, become the leaders of tomorrow…and making a difference One Class at a Time.