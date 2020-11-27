Center Point High School Teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve.

This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. S. Page McKay, a Family and Consumer Science teacher at Center Point High School. Ms. McKay depends on having the right materials to provide lessons that simulate the workplace. That takes money and right now, that’s a challenge for many of her students. That’s why she would like to use her grant to offset the necessary class fees, so her students will have the supplies that they need.

Congratulations Ms. McKay…from CBS 42 and your Center Point Road McDonald’s owner/operator Nicholas Valluzzo. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.