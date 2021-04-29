Biology Teacher Wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 is proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. It’s money they can use for classroom supplies, technology, and equipment, to enhance learning and encourage growth. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Sonya Hicks, a 9th Grade Biology teacher at Fairfield High Preparatory School. Ms. Hicks says she has more students in her class than the available number of computers. She says, although some students can use their PHONE for classwork, other students can’t. That’s why she wants to use HER grant to purchase Chrome Books. Her goal is to have a class set of Chrome books for her students.

Congratulations Ms. Hicks, from CBS 42. We’re proud to support education in our local communities – helping the students of today, become the leaders of tomorrow…and making a difference One Class at a Time.