Band Teacher Wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 is proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. It’s money they can use for classroom supplies, technology, and equipment, to enhance learning and encourage growth. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Cheryl O’Brien, a Music and Band Teacher at Thorsby High School. Ms. O’Brien says many of her school owned horns are in disrepair and COVID has prevented many of the band’s fundraisers. That’s why she would like to use HER grant to help provide school owned instruments for students who can’t afford one. She wants students from all walks of life to be able participate in music. Congratulations Ms. O’Brien, from CBS 42. We’re proud to support education in our local communities – helping the students of today, become the leaders of tomorrow…and making a difference One Class at a Time.