Automotive Technology Teachers Wins $1,000 ‘One Class at a Time’ Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology, and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Mr. Phillip Brown, an Automotive Technology Teacher at Shades Valley Technical Academies. Mr. Brown says many basic hand tools are needed to train beginning students. He also says servicing late model vehicles constantly requires additional equipment. That’s why he would like to use HIS grant to purchase more hand tools for his students – helping to better prepare them for a career in Automotive Technology. Congratulations Mr. Brown, from CBS 42 and your Irondale McDonald’s owners/operators, Augie and Gina Estrada. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.