Art Teacher Wins $1,000 ‘One Class at a Time’ Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Kymberlee Lewis, a Kindergarten through 5th Grade art teacher at Montevallo Elementary school. Ms. Lewis says that most of her students have never been to an art museum. That’s why she would like to use HER grant to purchase an Interactive Flat panel for her class. It would allow her students to take virtual field trips to art museums across the country and view amazing architecture in 3D.

Congratulations Ms. Lewis, from CBS 42 and your Montevallo McDonald’s owner/operator Jason Black. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.