Agri-Science Teacher Wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through our One Class at a Time program, CBS 42, and your Birmingham area McDonald’s, are proud to present local teachers with one thousand-dollar grants. Money they can use for classroom supplies, technology, and equipment. And even though we can’t present the checks in person right now, because of social distancing, we still want teachers to get the grants that they deserve. This week, the CBS 42 One Class at a Time grant recipient is Ms. Allison Heald, a 9th through 12th Grade Agri-Science Teacher at Southside High School. As a community service project, Ms. Heald’s class builds beds for a local non-profit. That’s why she would like to use HER grant to purchase lumber, drill bits, sandpaper, and hardware. All materials to help local children receive what MAY be their very first bed. Congratulations Ms. Heald, from CBS 42 and local Birmingham Area McDonald’s Owner/Operators Rusty, Content and Andrew Hamilton. Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.