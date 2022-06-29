BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 has compiled a list of locations throughout the Birmingham metro hosting firework displays to celebrate the Fourth of July. Pay attention to dates, as fun events are kicking off as early as July 2!

Firework show hosted by the City of Alabaster

WHEN: July 2, gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

WHERE: Thompson High School, 1921 Warrior Parkway, Alabaster, AL 35007

WHAT: Fun event with food trucks, music, games, bounce houses and fireworks at the end of the night!

Traffic will be able to enter and exit from Thompson Road to THS via Warrior Parkway until 8:00 p.m.

Due to fireworks protocol and safety issues, the Warrior Parkway entrance and exit from Thompson Road will be closed from 8:00 PM until 30 minutes after the final firework.

Fire on the Water

WHEN: July 3, gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

WHERE: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham, AL 35124

WHAT: The City of Pelham’s annual firework show with beach volleyball, the treetop nature trail, playground, food vendors and fishing piers in the show’s vicinity for you to enjoy all day!

Admission: $15 per car (Pelham residents $10)

You can bring your own chairs/blankets for viewing the show, and you can bring in your own coolers (no outside alcohol allowed).

Independence Day 1776 at American Village

WHEN: July 4, gates open at 11 a.m., festivities begin at 12 p.m., fireworks kick off at 9 p.m.

WHERE: The American Village, 3727 Highway 119 S, Montevallo, AL 35115

WHAT: Full day of patriotic events, along with food trucks, music, games and a chance to meet historical figures like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson!

Admission: $5

Veterans, active military, and kids under four can attend for free!

Thunder on the Mountain

WHEN: July 4, firework show begins at 9 p.m.

WHERE: Vulcan Park and Museum, 1701 Valley View Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209

WHAT: One of Birmingham’s biggest firework shows choreographed to a musical soundtrack that will feature a mix of patriotic favorites and popular music.

Free to the public!

Trussville Freedom Celebration