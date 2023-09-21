Content sponsored by Jasper Area Entertainment.

Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept.16, music lovers traveled from far and wide to enjoy the city of Jasper’s 10th annual Foothills Festival.

The crowd packing Jasper’s main street for day two of the Foothills Festival.

Friday night’s festivities attracted an estimated 15,000 to 17,000 festival goers, kicking off at 6 p.m. with Taylor Hunnicutt and her band filling the streets of downtown Jasper with her twangy rock-Americana sound.

After Hunnicutt, CBS 42 reporter and Jasper area native, Carly Laing, got up on stage to announce Shane Profitt to the bustling crowd packing Jasper’s main street to the gills.

After performing original songs, as well as crowd-favorite covers, Profitt gave the stage over to night one headliner, The Marshall Tucker Band, whose generation-spanning hits had the whole crowd dancing along.

Vendors on night one of the Jasper Foothills Festival.

With the smell of funnel cakes and blooming onions still lingering in the air, night one gave way to day two, where an estimated 18,000 to 20,000 people enjoyed the day, floating amongst the more than 140 vendors that filled the sidewalks and street.

As the sun set on the final day of this year’s foothills festival, band Vertical Horizon hit the main stage to belt out their pop-rock hits before band Tonic followed, keeping crowd enthusiasm high with their widely known, GRAMMY-nominated bops.

Finally, voice of Creed, Scott Stapp closed out the festival with a set stacked full of his most popular hits and new original songs.

While official attendance numbers are still being rounded up, this year’s Foothills Festival is shaping up to be a record-breaking success for the little city of Jasper, Ala.