BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Devon Frazier, founder and CEO of I See Me, a non-profit organization geared toward increasing the literacy rates in children of color, joined the CBS 42 News at Noon to discuss an upcoming literacy summit that the organization will be hosting in Birmingham June 30.

The literacy summit will be held at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens and will feature former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, Karyn Parsons as a guest speaker.

According to their website, the purpose of the summit and reception is to arm the community with the tools necessary to raise extraordinary readers, who will become tomorrow’s leaders, through the exposure of knowledge from skilled experts in literacy education.

