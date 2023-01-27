BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’ve been seeing pink and red ribbons pop up on mailboxes throughout your neighborhood, we’re about to tell you why.

King’s Home, an organization that provides homes to at-risk youth, women and mothers with children, kicked off their eighth annual “Show Your Love for King’s Home” fundraiser on January 15.

When you participate in the fundraiser by purchasing either a yard sign or a bow, volunteers or “cupids” will come by and install them either in your yard or on your mailbox.

Each year, about 1,000 bows are sold and the funds go directly toward helping those that live at King’s Home.

To purchase a yard sign or bow, you can click here.