BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On this “Giving Tuesday,” CBS 42 is highlighting a special place in Birmingham that offers help and freedom to women that may have run out of other options.

The Lovelady Center was founded by Brenda Lovelady Spahn and offers long-term residential prison re-entry and drug rehabilitation programs to help women transform their lives positively. Women with children are often able to continue raising them while living, working, and taking classes at the center.

In order to continue to provide care for these women and their children, the Lovelady Center is asking for donations.

John McNeil, the Lovelady Center’s CEO, said that one of their donors is offering to match all monetary donations that may be made on Giving Tuesday.

To find out how to donate, call 205-833-7410 or visit the center’s website.