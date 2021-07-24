Happenin’s in the Ham: Weekend fun July 24-25

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –If you’re looking for summer fun this weekend, look no further!

Curators of fun, cheap and free events in Birmingham, Amber and Russell Hooks, joined the CBS 42 Weekend morning news to share the hottest events. The duo run the ‘Happenin’s in the Ham’ social media accounts, which are updated with information on all the activities happening in the Greater Birmingham area.

If you like checking out your local neighborhood brews, there are two events this weekend that can be fun for the whole family.

Back Forty Outdoor Day

Celebrate Back Forty Beer Company’s 3rd anniversary with live music, local beer, food and outdoor activities.

Saturday, 7/24, starts at noon.

Live music from Conner Patrick 1-3 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. from the Goat Hill String Band.

3201 1st Ave N, Birmingham.

Punk Rock Art Show at True Story Brewing

Enjoy local brews and view a themed art show at True Story Brewing.

Sunday, 7/25, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

5510 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham.

$10 for all ages.

Also this weekend, the Alabama Theatre summer film series continues on Sunday.

Alabama Theatre, ‘The Wizard of Oz’