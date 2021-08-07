Happenin’s in the Ham: Weekend fun Aug. 7-8

Even though summer is coming to an end soon, there is no shortage of events and activities going on this weekend in central Alabama.
Curators of fun, cheap and free events in Birmingham, Amber and Russell Hooks, joined the CBS 42 Weekend morning news to share the hottest events. The duo run the ‘Happenin’s in the Ham’ social media accounts, which are updated with information on all the activities going on in the Greater Birmingham area.
This weekend, there are several events hosted by local breweries.
- Secret Stages: Discover music’s next biggest hit from Avondale Brewery. For more details, click here.
- Low Country Boil: Hosted by Interstellar, the event runs from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday 8/7, featuring live music, axe throwing by Big Axe Hangout, and a fresh shrimp boil.
- Laughs and Drafts: Sunday, Aug. 8 from 6-9 p.m. you can watch comedian Zane Lamprey at The Birmingham District Brewing Company.