Happenin’s in the Ham: Weekend Fun Aug. 14-15

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While summer is coming to an end soon, there is no shortage of events and activities going on this weekend in central Alabama.

Curators of fun, cheap and free events in Birmingham, Amber and Russell Hooks, joined the CBS 42 Weekend morning news to share the hottest events. The duo run the ‘Happenin’s in the Ham’ social media accounts, where they post information on all the activities going on in the Greater Birmingham area.

Here’s some of this weekends biggest events:

Birmingham Restaurant Week

The 12th annual restaurant week is happening Aug. 12-29.

Prix-fixe meal prices ranging from $5-$50 per person from more than 60 local restaurants.

Hammerfest

Aug. 14-15

Twenty USA CRITS D1 professional cycling teams will race through the streets of the Pepper Place District in Birmingham.

Events for kids, food trucks and more.

Woodlawn Street Market