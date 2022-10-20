BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A-Train Station stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday.

The food truck has been up and running for two years and is owned and operated by Careese Agee, Anthony Harris and Theodore Essex.

A-Train specializes in quesadillas, wings, and Philly cheesesteaks. The most popular item on their menu right now is the mango habanero wings.

You can find the truck rolling around the Birmingham metro daily. Make sure to check their Facebook page for specific locations.

