BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Word of Mouth BBQ stopped by ahead of the Magic City Classic to talk tailgate food with the CBS 42 Morning News crew.

The food truck has been up and running since last year and is owned and operated by Jesse Griffin, who has been cooking for over 15 years.

Word of Mouth BBQ specializes in ribs, pulled pork, jerk chicken, and turkey legs. The most popular item on their menu right now is the jerk turkey burger.

You can find the truck rolling around the Birmingham metro daily. Make sure to check their Facebook page for specific locations.

