BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Skye’s Grill stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday.

The food truck has been up and running since August and is owned and operated by Jordan and Savannah Workman. The truck is named after their oldest dog, Skye.

Skye’s Grill specializes in quesadillas, burgers, and Philly cheesesteaks. The most popular item on their menu right now is the cheesesteak.

You can find the truck rolling around the Birmingham metro daily. Make sure to check their Facebook page for specific locations.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every week for the latest edition of Food Truck Thursday!