BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Kuntri Kitchen stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to get us in a good food mood for Food Truck Thursday.

Kuntri Kitchen has been in business for four years and is owned and operated by DeMarcus Rodgers. Rodgers specializes in all things barbecue; ribs, wings, pulled chicken and pork, sausage dogs, baked beans, potato salad, smoked corn, grilled cabbage.

He says that the ribs are their most popular dish right now.

The truck will be serving up good eats at Cahaba Elementary in Trussville Thursday evening, St. Vincent’s East in Birmingham Friday afternoon, and Pinson Recreational Ball Park Saturday morning. You can check their Facebook for specific times.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every week for the latest edition of Food Truck Thursday!