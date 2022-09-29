BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Frozen Rooster stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to get us in a good food mood for Food Truck Thursday.

Frozen Rooster’s brick-and-mortar restaurant has been up and running at the Shops of Grand River in Leeds for three years. The food truck has been in business for four months.

The Frozen Rooster specializes in American favorites like wings, fish, ice cream and funnel cakes. Their signature item right now is the Cajun ranch wings and fries.

You can find the truck rolling around the Birmingham metro daily. To know exactly where they will be serving food, you can check their Facebook page.

