BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The truck that houses the “funnel cake of the Crimson Tide” stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday.

Dixieland Funnel Cakes has been up and running since 2018 and is owned and operated by John Miller. The truck is the only funnel cake maker allowed on the University of Alabama’s campus.

Dixieland Funnel Cakes also sells cotton candy, cajun fired corn, deep fried Oreos, Moon Pies, and lemonade.

You can find the truck parked year-round at every University of Alabama sporting event.

You can also book the tuck for personal events by emailing dixielandfunnelcakes@ yahoo.com.

