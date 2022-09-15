BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When it’s National Double Cheeseburger Day and Food Truck Thursday, there’s only one person to call. The Chubb Father himself, Will Chloewinski!

The Chubbfather’s food truck has been up an running for five years and the brick-and-mortar restaurant in Alabaster will be celebrating 10 years in business in October.

Chloewinski says that when he was 7-years-old, the lord told him he would be responsible for feeding people and he’s been doing so ever since.

Chubbfather’s specializes in po boys, wings, tenders, hoagies, and of course, BURGERS. Chloewinski says his signature items are the Zydeco, Chubba, and Pit-stop burgers.

The food truck can be found throughout the Birmingham metro and at all University of Alabama home games!

