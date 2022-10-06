BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Chino’s Taco Stop came by the CBS 42 Morning News to get us in a good food mood for Food Truck Thursday.

The food truck has been up and running for four weeks and is owned and operated by Eleno Lopez and Berenice Roque. You can find them parked next to Nails Convenience Store in Birmingham from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Chino’s Taco Stop specializes in birria tacos, but sells other staples like burritos, quesadillas, and even burgers!

You can find the truck parked at Ghost Train Brewing this weekend from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

