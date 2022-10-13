BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Battle Axe’s Feast stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday.

The food truck has been up and running since December 2021 and is owned and operated by Drew and Sierra Kramer. You can find them serving up good eats at Atrox Factory in Leeds for the entire month of October.

Battle Axe’s Feast specializes in burgers, quesadillas, loaded fries. The most popular item on their menu right now is the “Blaze” burger.

You can find the truck parked at Atrox Factory this weekend from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

