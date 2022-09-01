BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 1918 Catering stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to talk all things food and tailgating as we head into football season.

1918 Catering has been in business for seven years and is owned and operated by brothers Jason Brown and Jamal Brown. The two specialize in showcasing family recipes for their famous smoked chicken, ever popular fried green tomatoes, rich spinach dip and some of the South’s finest slow-cooked barbecue.

Jason says that the “dirty fries” are their most popular dish right now.

1918 Catering is located in Homewood, but their food tuck can be found rolling across the Birmingham metro. The 1918 tuck will be parked at Hueytown High School’s football game Friday night, McAdory Youth Football game Saturday morning, and at IPUSH Foodie Festival Sunday evening.

