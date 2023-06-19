BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People across the nation are observing Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating when the final enslaved African Americans in Texas were informed they were free.

Juneteenth celebrations are planned across the city of Birmingham with city leaders planning for a large crowd in the Collegeville community this afternoon.

‘Bridging the great divide—a Juneteenth celebration’ will be hosted by city leaders and non-profits outside of Bethel Baptist Church.

“And we want people to know this is not just for black people,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales. “This is a part of our American History.”

Scales said there’ll be food trucks, African dancers, and all kinds of activities available around the church. She said this is a great way to come together and learn about the importance of Juneteenth.

“The African history is American History and so it is a very exciting time,” said Scales. “We know that Juneteenth, when we talk about the emancipation proclamation, took two years for the last set of slaves to be freed and so just that information alone gives us the worthiness to say, this is why we celebrate that last accomplishment, knowing that there’s still more work to do.”

Pastor Thomas Wilder said the historic Bethel Baptist Church was one of the churches that started the Civil Rights movement in Birmingham, under the leadership of Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth.

City leaders said the history behind this church made it the perfect host site. Pastor Wilder said they are excited to help, and that a large portion of Juneteenth celebrations actually started in churches.

“The Juneteenth was a celebration of the slaves that were finally freed even after the Emancipation Proclamation,” said Pastor Wilder. “The second reason though, is an opportunity for us to join our community and help our community know that we’re here and that we’re involved in doing more than just on Sunday. And so, we wanted to provide an education as well as a fun opportunity for the people in the community.”

This Juneteenth celebration is set to take place outside of Bethel Baptist Church in Collegeville from 3-8 p.m.