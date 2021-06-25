CBS 42’s This Week in the Magic City: Events, hot spots and what to do in Birmingham July 23-25

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 brings you a weekly list of the events and on-goings in the Magic City. Be sure to download our app and enable notifications for the latest updates.
FRIDAY:
- Alabama Theater presents The Color Purple: Watch the critically-acclaimed movie starring Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg. Tickets to this event are $10 a piece and can be found here. The showing begins at 7 p.m.
- July Eat in the Streets at Pepper Place: Enjoy live music and food vendors at the monthly gathering. More information can be found here.
- Ghost Train Brewing Co.’s 90’s SUMMER BASH!: Dive into nostalgia at Ghost Train Brewing with their 90s themed night. Music will be provided by DJ Coco, and food from Tuff Love Provisions will be available for purchase. Doors open at 7 p.m. and entry is free. More information can be found here.
- Hoover Restaurant Week: Over 40 restaurants in Hoover are participating in this week long event featuring special menu items and promotion. Participants include Melt, Little Donkey, Silver Coin Indian Grill and others. A full list can be found here.
SATURDAY:
- Birmingham Freedom Fest: A unique celebration of “the triumphs of Birmingham and its commitment to forging a united future,” this festival is holding its third event virtually Saturday at 3 p.m. for more information click here.
- 2nd Avenue Summer Block Party in Bessemer: Join lifestyle marketplace Paisley Pig LLC and other vendors at a day-long party beginning at 10 a.m. Registration is free, and more information can be found here.
SUNDAY:
- Alabama Theater presents Wizard of Oz: Looking for a heart, brain or courage? Tickets to this event are $10 a piece and can be found here. The showing begins at 2 p.m.
- Strapped Fest: Birmingham’s “leader in street wear and urban fashion” will host this one day festival of vendors at Seven 15 Street West. Information and tickets can be found here.