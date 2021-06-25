CBS 42’s This Week in the Magic City: Events, hot spots and what to do in Birmingham June 24-27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- A Canadian baggage handling and maintenance services company has agreed to pay $125,000 and furnish significant equitable relief to settle a sexual and race harassment lawsuit brought by charges of harassment that allegedly occurred at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport.

Engie, according to the the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, subjected two African American male employees at the Birmingham airport to sexual harassment and also subjected one to racial harassment.