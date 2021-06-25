CBS 42’s This Week in the Magic City: Events, hot spots and what to do in Birmingham June 24-27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 will now be bringing you a weekly list of the events and on-goings in the Magic City. Be sure to download our app and enable notifications for the latest updates.
FRIDAY:
- Birmingham Barons vs. Pensacola with Friday Night Fireworks: Grab your glove and support Birmingham’s own minor league baseball team. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field, and tickets can be purchased here.
SATURDAY:
- TACO-RITA FESTIVAL: Hosted by Bare Hands, Inc., this festival features Birmingham vendors competing for the Best Taco Awards and a new Best Margarita award- all at Historic Sloss Furnaces at 20 32 Street North from 4-8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here.
- CahaBAZAAR Vendor Market: This annual market at Cahaba Brewing Company will host vendors of all kinds along with food trucks. Entry is free, and the market will take place from 12-5 p.m. at 4500 5 Avenue South. More information can be found on the Facebook Event Page here.
- Birmingham Barons vs. Pensacola, Los Barons Night: Celebrate Latino Heritage Night with Birmingham’s own baseball league. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Regions Field, and tickets can be purchased here.
- “Unity in Community” at The Dive Bar: Celebrate the Pride community Saturday at 721 Middle Street, Montevallo, starting at 8 p.m. Hosted by Addison Vontrell and featuring Central Alabama Pride pageant title holders, this event will have performances, drinks and music. There is a $5 cover for adults 21 and over and a $10 cover for 20 and under adults. More information can be found here.
SUNDAY:
- Birmingham Barons vs. Pensacola, Family Day: Take the whole crew out to Regions Field for Family Day. First pitch is set for 4 p.m., and tickets can be purchased here.
ALL WEEKEND:
- Studio 2500 Kindred Spirit Juneteenth Exhibition: This exhibit seeks to explore and connect the African and Diaspora experiences together through art. For gallery times and admission information visit their site here.
- “Million Dollar Quartet” at Virginia Samford Theatre: Travel back in time to the famed recording session that brought together rock and roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time on December 4, 1956. For showtimes and ticket information visit the theater’s website here.