BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham foundation kicked off their school supply campaign for local children in need Tuesday.

Doris Phillips created The Circle of Love Foundation in 2004 to help children in need around the area. According to the foundation, they have helped more than 5,500 children in five shelters in Alabama and raised more than $825,000 in gifts and supplies.

For more information and donation options visit www.thecircleoflove.org.