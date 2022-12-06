BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout the week several area hospitals will be hosting hiring events.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a hiring event will take place at Bookwood Baptist Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the women’s classroom on the first floor of the building. Princeton Baptist Medical Center will also be hosting an event at the same time in the east expansion conference center on the first floor of their building.

Shelby Baptist Medical Center’s hiring event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the first-floor classroom of the Physician’s Center on their campus.

Employment opportunities include full-time, part-time, and PRN with day, evening and night shift opportunities available. Walk-ins are welcome.