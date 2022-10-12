BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greek Food Festival is returning to Birmingham for the 49th year in a row Thursday.

The open-air festival is free to the public and is set to take place at Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Birmingham until October 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

As one Birmingham’s oldest and most anticipated cultural events, it offers an abundance of delicious Greek cuisine. Menu offerings include souvlakia pastichio, Greek chicken, spanokopeta, dolmathes, veggie plates, Greek salad, gyros and more! There will also be a choice of homemade Greek pastries.

In addition to the authentic Greek food, attendees can enjoy Greek music, dancing, and a warm spirited atmosphere that embraces everyone as family. Greek dancers of all ages will be performing all three days.

Free parking is located in the former Liberty National parking building located one block away on 20th Street (Richard Arrington Blvd) between 3rd and 4th Avenue.

The 2022 Greek Festival will give a portion of proceeds earned to Children’s of Alabama and The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama.