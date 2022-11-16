HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The 2022 Market Noel shopping event in Hoover is taking place November 16-19 at the Finley Center.

The event involves about 100 merchants selling clothing, jewelry, home decorations and other items. General admission to the event is $15.

According to a release, proceeds from the event will be used to support the Junior League of Birmingham’s 21 community projects.

Market Noel is hosting a ‘Preview Noel’ from 7 pm – 10 pm Wednesday night.

Event hours as are follows:

Thursday: 10 am – 8 pm

Friday: 10 am – 10 pm

Saturday: 10: 9 am – 5 pm