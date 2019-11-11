Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Good News
Special Reports
Crime
Finding Aniah
Politics
National
Border Report Tour
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
International
Weird
Trending
Remembering Cupcake
Top Stories
Restoring the Historic Masonic Temple
Top Stories
Firefighters hosting shave-a-thon to help children battling cancer
Teen says man tries to lure her into his van
‘It was just an accident:’ Man battling opioid addiction details how it all began and his search for help
2 people found shot to death inside car in Bessemer
Weather
Sports
Southeastern Stream Live
Local Sports
Auburn
Alabama
UAB
High School Sports
Professional Sports
The Big Game
Traffic
Real Time Traffic
Watch
Watch CBS 42 News Live
Watch CBS 42 Live Events
CMA Awards
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Southeastern Stream Live
CBSN Live24/7
CBS Sports
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 Living Local
Holiday Toy Drive Returns!
One Class at a Time
Home for the Holidays
Contests
Apply for the CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
CBS 42 College Football Challenge 2019
Home for the Holidays
Our Station
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
CBS 42 on Amazon’s Alexa
Search
Search
Search
comedy
Comedian Eddie Griffin performing in Hoover
Trending Stories
CBS 42 News Livestream
4 teenagers charged with murder of Ramsay High student
Alabama superfan dies after writing Tua Tagovailoa a ‘Get Well Soon’ card
Body found in ditch near Bankhead Highway, police investigating
‘There was no choice’: ICU nurse adopts man with autism so he can get life-saving heart transplant
ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union
CLICK HERE TO APPLY
CBS 42 College Football Challenge
CLICK HERE TO PLAY!
CBS 42 College Football Saturday
Check out all the latest sports news now!
CBS 42 Community Events
Jingle Bell Run
More CBS 42 Community Events