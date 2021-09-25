Williams, No. 1 Alabama sprint by Southern Miss, 63-14

  • Southern Miss linebacker Santrell Latham (6) just keeps Alabama running back Roydell Williams (23) out of the end zone on a long run during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
  • Alabama running back Roydell Williams (23) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrate William's touchdown run against Southern Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
  • Alabama running back Roydell Williams (23) runs the ball against Southern Miss during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
  • Southern Miss quarterback Ty Keyes (5) runs a sneak up the middle against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
  • Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) sacks Southern Mississippi quarterback Ty Keyes (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
  • Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates with tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) after Billingsley's touchdown against Southern Miss during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
  • Southern Miss head coach Will Hall gestures to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
October 02 2021 06:00 pm

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jameson Williams opened the game with a 100-yard kickoff return, then added an 81-yard touchdown catch and another 83-yard runback in No. 1 Alabama’s 63-14 win over Southern Miss.

If it was a footrace, the Golden Eagles had no chance of catching either Williams or Bama. Williams and the Crimson Tide needed just 14 seconds to put to rest any worries of a letdown against Southern Miss after a close win over No. 11 Florida and with No. 13 Mississippi on deck.

Bryce Young was nearly flawless in throwing for five touchdowns while completing 20 of 22 passes for 313 yards.

