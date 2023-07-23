NASHVILLE (WHNT) — Following SEC Media Days, the media members covering the SEC have voted in the preseason poll and selected the preseason All-SEC Team.
Only nine times since 1992 has the predicted champion before the season proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.
Georgia will look to become the 10th as the Bulldogs received 265 first-place votes and were selected as the predicted champion.
Here’s how the media voted for the SEC East and West Divisions:
East Division
|School
|Points
|Georgia (265)
|2011
|Tennessee (14)
|1682
|South Carolina (3)
|1254
|Kentucky (1)
|1204
|Florida
|911
|Missouri
|658
|Vanderbilt (8)
|428
West Divison
|School
|Points
|Alabama (165)
|1899
|LSU (117)
|1838
|Texas A&M (1)
|1144
|Ole Miss
|1128
|Arkansas (3)
|958
|Auburn (4)
|685
|Mississippi State (1)
|496
Additionally, media members selected the preseason All-SEC team. Alabama and Auburn were well represented with a combined 20 players from the two in-state SEC schools.
Here’s the list of players selected from Auburn and Alabama:
Alabama
- JC Latham First-Team offensive line
- Dallas Turner First-Team linebacker
- Kool-Aid McKinstry First-Team defensive back
- Will Reichard First-Team placekicker
- Kneeland Hibbett First-Team long snapper
- Kool-Aid McKinstry First-Team return specialist
- Jase McClellan Second-Team running back
- Ja’Corey Brooks Second-Team wide receiver
- Tyler Booker Second-Team offensive line
- Seth McLaughlin Second-Team center
- Jaheim Oatis Second-Team defensive line
- Justin Eboigbe Second-Team defensive line
- Malachi Moore Second-Team defensive back
- Jermaine Burton Third-Team wide receiver
- Tim Smith Third-Team defensive line
- Chris Braswell Third-Team linebacker
Auburn
- Jarquez Hunter Third-Team running back
- D.J James Third-Team defensive back
- Nehemiah Pritchett Third-Team defensive back
- Oscar Chapman Third-Team punter
- Alex McPherson Third-Team placekicker
To see the entire list of the All-SEC Team, click here.