Gov. Ivey to present commendation to Montevallo bass fishing team

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey will be presenting a commendation to the 2021 University of Montevallo Bass Fishing team after being named “Bass Pro Shops School of the Year.”

The Bass Fishing team competed against over 200 teams across the country, in a total of 22 tournaments.

The Alabama governor will be joined Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship, University of Montevallo President Dr. Jon Steward, as well as other local officials.