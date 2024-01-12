TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer has informed school officials that he is leaving Washington for Alabama, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Earlier today ESPN reported that Alabama was in negotiations to hire DeBoer as Nick Saban’s replacement.

Washington is set to have a team meeting set for 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

DeBoer has been Washington’s Head Coach for two seasons and took the Huskies to the national championship this season.

Before taking over at Washington, DeBoer was Fresno State’s head coach. He was hired by Fresno State after serving as an offensive coordinator at Indiana, Fresno State, Eastern Michigan and Sioux Falls.

DeBoer would replace Saban who announced his retirement on Wednesday after spending 17 years as the Tide head coach.