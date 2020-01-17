Wallace State’s men’s basketball squeaks out thriller vs. Gadsden State

HANCEVILLE, ALA. – Wallace State’s women’s basketball team opened Thursday’s home doubleheader against Gadsden State with a convincing 92-64 victory, and the men eked out a thrilling 71-69 win, capping a conference sweep at Tom Drake Coliseum.

Wallace State’s men scored the final seven points of the game, seizing control in the final 90 seconds after a Gadsden State technical foul.

Clinging to a 69-67 edge, Gadsden State’s Kendrick Buskey was charged with the technical for a fake flop, leading to the deciding points for Wallace State.

Eugene Leonard’s technical free throw cut the Lions’ deficit to 69-68 and Kuran Garner drained a 3-pointer on the same possession, swinging the lead in Wallace State’s favor.

Gadsden State failed to generate high percentage shots during its final two possessions. Leonard thwarted the final possession with a steal to end the game, improving the Lions to 11-8 overall and 2-1 in Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) play.

“We kept our composure when things weren’t going well, and that’s something we’ve been talking about. You’ve got to play through all 40 minutes and not fold. Our guys didn’t fold and made enough plays to win at the end. That’s what it takes to win a conference game,” said Wallace State men’s coach Collin Dimitroff.

Wallace State had five players finish with double figures. Sophomore Christopher Sampson paced the attack, scoring 11 of his 14 points in the first half, while Garner poured in all 12 of his points in the second half.

Leonard and Markise Davis scored 11 points apiece for Wallace State and Juwan Johnson added 10 points off the bench. McLeon Charles contributed with six points.

“It’s important to have that much balance in a conference game. It shows the unselfishness of the team,” Dimitroff said.

Wallace State led 37-32 at halftime and constructed as much as a 15-point cushion early in the second half.

Gadsden State rallied and led by as many as five points before Wallace State’s final answer.